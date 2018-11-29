The Chamber of Commerce and city of El Dorado Springs present the annual Holiday Home Christmas Decorating Contest. Prizes include utility credits of $150 grand prize, $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place for a total of $300 in credits for contest winners.

The contest rules state that winners from the previous year cannot win the same award the next year, and the winners must keep their holiday decorations lit through Christmas Day.

Judges will review contestant lights, decorations, music and other elements on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 6 and 7. Entries may be submitted to the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce by Tuesday, Dec. 4 for consideration. Contact the Chamber of Commerce by email; director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com or by phone, (417) 876-4154 to register your residence, nominate a neighbor or if you have questions.

Thanks for helping promote this holiday event.