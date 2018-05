The GFWC Progress Club will hold its annual flower sale from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, May 4, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, at 312 E. Hwy 54 (watch for signs).

Assorted flower, headstone saddles, hanging baskets and table arrangement will be available. The items are recycled and like new at garage sale prices.

The sale is part of their “Help Us Help Others” program. All proceeds go to local charities and scholarships.