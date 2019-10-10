CEDAR BOWL STAYS HOME – After trailing by one point at the half, the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs, under the guidance of Head Coach Kelley Beckner, dominated the second half of the Cedar Bowl/Homecoming game over the Stockton Tigers 48-34. At the end of the game, Stockton Athletic Director Mike Kenney handed the Cedar Bowl back to Bulldog Athletic Director Jeremy Barger to put back in the trophy case where it has resided since the Bulldogs 60-0 win last year. El Dorado Springs Superintendent Mark Koca crafted the Cedar Bowl several years ago.