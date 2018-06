The Wayside Inn Museum 5th annual art show and sales will run June 14-24.

Show hours will be 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 2 – 4 Sunday.

Meet the artists at a reception Sunday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Featured artists will be Peggy sibley, Kirk Sibley, Wilma McKinley, Hazel Brewer, George Hart, Jan Neale, Mike Conway, Mary Martin, Valerie Williams, Sandra Hernandez, Robert Kelly, Rita Farris and John Detwiler.