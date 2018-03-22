The Aug 7, 2018, Primary Election is just around the corner and now is the time to begin to examine your choices for whom may be worthy of your vote.

The Cedar County Republican Central Committee extends to you a special invitation to attend our Lincoln Day Banquet, Saturday, March 24. This event will be held in the Korth Senior Center located in Stockton beginning at 5:30 p.m. A four-course gourmet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The ticket cost is $15 per person or $25 for two. Tickets may be purchased from Travis Farran at Shelter Insurance in El Dorado Springs, any committee member or purchased the evening of the event.

Candidates will distribute campaign materials and information. This is an opportunity to mingle with fellow Republicans and candidates to discuss your concerns and expectations. State level candidates or their representatives will be given 5 minutes and county candidates will be given 3 minutes to address the audience.

A live auction will be held. Proceeds raised will be used to help support advertising for Republican candidates.

For further information, contact Marlon Collins, 417/276-7766, mcnetc@windstream.net, or Sarah Turner, 417/955-2506, sarahj610@yahoo.com.

We look forward to seeing you there.