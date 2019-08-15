A benefit fundraiser for Ryan Lutes will be held this Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Nevada Eagles Lodge, 3313 East Austin Blvd.

A dart tournament will start at 3 p.m. A pool tournament will start at 4 p.m. A pulled pork dinner will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Silent auction from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Live auction from 7 – 9 p.m. 50/50 raffle tickets sold from 6 – 9. Winner announced at 9. DJ 9 – midnight.

Ryan was born and raised in ElDo and Nevada area. ElDo class of 2016. Currently Ryan is a bartender at Nevada Eagles Lodge.

Ryan was in a car wreck on Hwy. 54 on July 7, Life-flighted to Joplin then KU Medical Center. Multiple surgeries. Now home with a long road to recovery.

Please join us in celebrating his return home and help raise money for his continued care.