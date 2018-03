GETTING READY FOR THE SHOW – On Sunday afternoon, area youth got their animals ready for the Land O Lake Youth Fair by bringing them to the sale barn so the Land O Lakes Youth Fair Board could tattoo their steers and heifers and weigh them.

Here Jerry Brackenridge applies ink to the tattoo while Scott Casey hold the steer’s head still and David Arnold and his son, Tackett, look on. The Fair Board processed 20 steers and 11 heifers between 2 and 4 p.m.