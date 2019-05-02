Shelly Barger, Opera House Arts Council President said she’d been getting questions about Avengers: Endgame.

Barger said that the movie distributor, Disney, “has cut the number of copies of the movie that they will release. Every movie theatre has a rank and the Opera House’s rank has slipped because, the theatre hasn’t been able to pack the house on our Disney opening nights. Every night the theatre has to call in the number of ticket sales, so the distributors know the take.”

Barger said if we want opening night movies, people need to come on opening night.

She said that the Opera House will have the movie for two weeks around Memorial Day.