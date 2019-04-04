In a special meeting on Tuesday, March 26, the El Dorado Springs R-II Board hired Jeremy Barger as the Activities Director for the 2019 – 20 school year with no coaching duties. He will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of the current AD Mike Durnell.

The board now needs to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of the head football coach, Derek Scroggins, who has accepted a position in California, MO, as a football coach and assistant principal where his wife has accepted a position.

And they will need a new baseball coach.