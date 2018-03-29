On Wednesday, March 21, at approximately 10:35 a.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a fisherman about a body in the water on an upper arm of the Osage River. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Taberville.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office launched a boat to intercept the body. Sheriff’s deputies searched the river to find the reporting party who stayed with the body.

Deputies arrived on scene and advised that St. Clair County Coroner Randy Sheldon be contacted. No identification was found on the body. The body was released to the Coroner. The case was turned over to the Missouri State Water Patrol Division.

The subject has been identified and is not from our immediate area. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time.