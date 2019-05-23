Last year the El Dorado Springs Boyscout Troop 230 held a smoked chicken dinner fundraiser. It went over so well and we’ve had a lot of requests to do another one.

So, if you missed out last year, here is your chance to join us this year. And if you joined us last year, we hope you enjoyed it so much you will come back again this year.

On Monday May 27, from 11 a.m. to whenever we sell out. We will set up in Ehlers parking lot, located at 301 East Highway 54.

Come on down and buy a smoked chicken dinner which includes a half smoked chicken, coleslaw, baked beans and a bottle of water all for $9. All proceeds help send our boys to summer camp. Summer camp costs approximately $266 per boy. Thank you for your support.