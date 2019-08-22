Lifelong Cedar county resident Brent Bland was sworn-in and became a member of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 19.

He has stepped in to fill a vacancy until the scheduled election next April. Most in the area know Brent from his years in the car business in El Dorado Springs, and, of course, his current affiliation with the Bland-Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton and Ministry at the Harriman Chapel in Cedar Springs.

We welcome him as he joins the Board at a crucial time as they consider the future direction of the hospital.