ONE OF MANY – A sudden snow storm Friday afternoon didn’t accumulate much snow but it left local highway surfaces totally slick. Cpl. Mitch Bush left a minor crash near Sac Osage Electric east of El Dorado Springs to come to this one three miles south on Hwy. 32 about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. The report said that Scott A. Williams, 42, was wearing his seatbelt but still sustained minor injuries that sent him to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. The report said he lost control on the slick roadway then ran off the right side of the road, into a ditch and overturned.

As the trooper traveled to the wreck site, he went past a minor slide off near Pizza Hut where an El Dorado Springs Fire Department vehicle had stopped to assist. On Monday, a car was still sitting at the Ace Foust Corner where it had slid off the curve.

Friday at 11:02 p.m. Austin M. Reider, 16, suffered injuries reported as minor when the 1998 GMC Sierra he was driving northbound on Hwy. 97 two miles NW of Jerico Springs, slowed while traveling down a hill, slid off the roadway due to ice, struck a fence then overturned. He was transported by CMH EMS to CMH Bolivar. He was wearing his seatbelt.