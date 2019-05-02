CHAMBER CLEAN-UP TEAMS TACKLE BIG JOBS – Cleaning up El Dorado Springs involves more than walking the street and picking up trash. Due to past winter’s ice storms there was a lot more brush to be removed.

Chamber CEO Jackson Tough told the large crowd, “We couldn’t do this event without our volunteers and sponsors.” Tough thanked Bob and Glenda Baker, Fidelity

Communications and the Twentieth Century Club whose contributions resulted on over 130 tires being recycled. Tough also thanked Woods Supermarket for sponsoring breakfast and hydration for the volunteers.

The 2019 Clean-Up El Do Committee included Bob an Glenda Baker, Lana Wilson – MDC, John and Georgia Detwiler, Don Martin, Steve and Sherry Wiseman – Church of Christ, Bruce Rogers – City of El Dorado Springs, Police Chief Jarrod Schiereck, Code Enforcement Officer Tanya Mendlesohn as well as Tough and Peggy Snodgrass with the Chamber of Commerce.