COURTWARMING AT ECS – The El Dorado Springs Christian School celebrated their annual Courtwarming on Friday, Jan 6, in the ECS Gym. ECS Junior Landon Wilson and Junior Abigail Batson and were chosen as King and Queen attended by Prince Jonathan Cole and Princess Paityn Bland.

The Buffalos and the Lady Buffalos were victorious over the Heartland Mustangs.