The date for the El Dorado Springs residential bulky trash will be the week of Oct. 9-13. Place the bulky items out the night before or by 4 a.m. the same day as your regular trash pickup.

Yard waste (including brush and tree limbs), hazardous waste, tires, paint and appliances will not be picked up by Waste Corporation of America.

For more information, contact 417/623-6620.