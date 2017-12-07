During this holiday season, Cedar County Memorial Hospital is sponsoring a Socks/Sweats/Gloves/Hats Drive to benefit the youth in area Cedar County schools which will include the El Dorado Springs R-2 schools and Stockton R-1 schools.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31donations of new socks, sweats (suitable for boys OR girls), gloves and hats will be accepted. Donations from the community would be greatly appreciated and distribution of donated items will take place at the beginning of 2018.

Donation drop sites include:

Cedar County Memorial Hospital – Administrative Office – 1401 S. Park El Dorado Springs

Cedar County Medical Mall – 1317 S. Hwy 32, El Dorado Springs

Stockton Health Complex (Exercise Center) – 807 Owen Mill Rd., Stockton.

Donations accepted 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

Please call the administrative office of Cedar County Hospital if you have questions. (417) 876-3059.