When: 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20

Where: Between 900th and 752nd Roads north of Stockton

What: MoDOT crews replacing deteriorating drain pipe underneath the road

Traffic Impacts: Road closed where crews are set up working. Drivers can get to entrances on either side of the closings, but cannot drive through the work zones. Drivers urged to find alternate routes during the work.

(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.)