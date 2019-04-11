JOHN BROWN CELEBRATES 100 YEARS – Surrounded by family and friends at his home in Medical Lodge of Ft. Scott, KS, on John Brown, WWII vet and former German POW, wore his black western hat and settled in his wheelchair to enjoy all the attention.

He was presented a lifetime membership in the local VFW by Post Commander Stevicks. Lt. Col, Costerro and four members of the Pittsburg State University Army ROTC program who came to honor John for his service. One of the young soldiers wrote in John’s guest book, “Thank you for paving the way for the younger generation of soldiers.” The party was on John’s birthday, Thursday, April 4.

Brown is a former resident of El Dorado Springs.