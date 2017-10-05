The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce will present three holiday events on one big day, Saturday, Nov. 18. Events will include the “Thankful for the Holidays” Christmas Parade which will start at 3 p.m. Following the parade the Park Lighting Celebration will take place. Lighting Celebration festivities will include entertainment, food and fun for the entire family. The event will culminate with the lighting at dusk.

The Home Based and Small Business Holiday Expo will take place in the Spring Park Community Building. Expo Chairperson Vicki Hillsman said “It’s awesome to have all three of these events on the same day. This will be our fourth annual Holiday Expo. Attendees will get to peruse and purchase home-based and small business wares and services before and after the parade. With an average of about 20 really fun and diversified vendors the past couple of years, you can get a lot of your Christmas shopping done right here at home because there’s something for just about everyone. It’s a great opportunity to showcase and support our community’s local businesses!”

Vendors will set-up from 8-10 a.m. The Holiday Expo doors will be open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The expo will close for a short time (starting at 3 p.m.) so vendors can enjoy the parade with family and friends, then re-open at the parade’s conclusion. Booth space is based on 8’ table space. Vendors should bring their own table(s), chair(s) and displays based upon their individual needs.

For more information about the Holiday Expo, please contact Expo Chairperson Vicki Hillsman, (417) 876-7126 or email: vickihillsman@gmail.com.

Home based and small business vendors will find registration forms for the Holiday Expo in several locations; on the Chamber of Commerce website, www.ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com; on the Chamber’s facebook page www.facebook.com/ElDoradoSpringsChamber; by stopping by Brower Real Estate or the Chamber of Commerce offices or in local newspapers.

Vendors may email completed registration forms to Vicki Hillsman or the Chamber of Commerce (see email addresses above) or drop forms off at Brower Real Estate or the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, both at the intersection of US Hwy 54 & State Hwy 32.