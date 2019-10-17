The El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket project is a program that provides food baskets for families and gifts for children age 16 and younger who live in the El Dorado Springs School District and are in need of holiday assistance.

Applications for Christmas Baskets will be available at the Division of Social Services in Stockton on RB Road and at the Health Dept. in El Dorado Springs in the Southside Medical Mall and from school counselors beginning Oct. 24.

To qualify for assistance, recipients must live in the El Dorado Springs School District and must be receiving public assistance (Food Stamps and/or TANF).

Applications must be completed and returned to the El Dorado Health Dept. or mailed to DSS, PO BOX 200, Stockton, MO. 65785, to arrive no later than noon on Nov. 18.

Only the first 200 eligible applicants will be guaranteed a food basket so return completed applications early.

A confirmation letter with a family number will be mailed on Dec. 6 to each eligible family. They must bring that letter when picking up a food basket on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First Baptist Church on Main Street.

A minister may refer recipients by completing the lower portion of the application and getting the recipient’s signature and information to submit by the deadline.

Holiday Donation Opportunities

Although Christmas is still 2 months away, please plan to help those in our community whose holidays may not be so bright. Now is the time to start taking advantage of sales to pick up donation items.

The Christmas Basket Project will be taking food and gift donations from Monday, Nov. 11, to Thursday, Nov. 14, and Monday, Nov. 18 to Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the First Baptist Church. These are the only dates that community food donations will be taken by the Project Committee. Churches and service organizations are encouraged to drop off their donations during this time.

Non-perishable food suitable for Christmas dinner and gifts valued $10 to $20 for teenage boys are requested.

You may drop children’s toys off at Fugate Motors’ Toys for Tots at any time between Nov. 1 and Dec. 7. These $10 to $20 toys will be handed out with the Christmas food baskets.

Happy shopping and thanks for your generosity.