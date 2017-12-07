Signs that Christmas is just around the corner are all around us. Here in El Dorado Springs we are helping to share the holiday spirit. Thanks to the donations of food, toys and time, the holiday will be brighter for some families that have struggled to make ends meet this year. Some happy children will find gifts under the tree and families will find food on the table.

If you applied for a Christmas Basket this year, you should receive a confirmation letter by Dec. 7. If you do not receive the letter, please call 296-4202. You will need to bring your confirmation letter with you to pick up your basket and gifts for children on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the First Baptist Church from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Due to the large number of requests for delivery, the committee asks that you make every effort to share rides with a friend or neighbor and make arrangements to pick up your basket even if you made a request for delivery. We are glad to deliver to shut ins and the elderly who can’t pick up their food and we understand that sometimes you just can’t find a way to get to the church, but we would sincerely appreciate your help in picking items up whenever possible. Please let us know by Friday, Dec. 8, if we can take your name off of the delivery list, by calling 296-4202. Thank you.

Wednesday, Dec. 13: Volunteers to wrap toys are needed at 9 a.m. Put on your favorite Christmas sweater, bring a friend and lend a hand. Please bring your own scissors. We are usually finished by noon.

Thursday, Dec. 14: The committee will set up tables and move the food from the Youth Center to the First Baptist Church after it has been counted. Students from the Christian School will be helping today.

Friday, Dec. 15: Volunteers are needed to help box the food. Please arrive by 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. This step goes faster if you work with a partner so recruit a friend or family member. We have shopping carts so there is not as much lifting.

On Saturday, Dec. 16: Volunteers should park on the south side of the First Baptist Church and plan to arrive by 7:30 a.m. Volunteers help to deliver baskets to shut-ins and elderly who do not have transportation. If you have requested delivery, please be at home beginning at 8 a.m. Volunteers will only make one attempt to deliver your food basket and then it will be donated to a family on the waiting list.

Recipients should park across the street on the north side of Joe Davis on Saturday. Please be sure to bring your confirmation letter. Distribution will begin at 8 a.m. Only one car at a time should park in the driveway of the church to pick up food baskets. El Dorado Springs FFA students will help carry food out to cars. All baskets should be picked up before 11:30 a.m.

Baskets that are not picked up will be donated to families on the waiting list.

If you have questions, please contact Chairman Amy Castor at 296-4202.