During the Monday, June 4, meeting of the El Dorado Springs City Council the council approved a certificate of completion for the rebuilding of the Electric Substation. The insurance proceeds were $1,132,750 and the cost of the project was $926,000 leaving the city with a gain of approximately $206,000.

City Manager Bruce Rogers mentioned that over the Memorial weekend City Cemetery volunteers collected $3,904.47 which is $43.77 less than last year, but more than 2016 and 2015. He said that funds for the cemetery maintenance are in a restricted account totaling about $450,000. Rogers said the money was from donations and lot sales. Earlier in the year there were donations totaling $3,112.22. Rogers said all the donations go into the restricted account. Only the interest off the money can be spent on the cemetery.

Present for the meeting were Mayor Brad True and Councilmen Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin. Also present were Rogers and City Clerk Lisa Allison.

The council approved an agreement restatement of construction and use of an aircraft hangar facility. Rogers said the hangar situation at the Municipal Airport had been talked about in the past. Paul Miller was allowed to build another hangar building at the airport that is to revert to the city in 25 years. The city had previously talked to someone who was interested in a building for a mechanic shop to work on aircraft. That individual decided not to build. The approved agreement allows one stall in Miller’s hangar building to be used for commercial purposes and changes the terms to the city receiving $1,000 per year rather than the building reverting to the city in 25 years.

The council also approved on the first and second reading an ordinance vacating the 15 foot alley running east and west that lies between Block 1, Lot 66 and Block 2, Lot 7 of Cruces 2nd Addition.

Rogers said that the Nine Wonders Optimist Club wants to purchase a four-seat swing set for the playground at the Lucien Carter Ball Park Complex. The city can purchase the equipment at a lower cost than the club, so they will reimburse the city. The club plans to purchase more equipment in the future for the Parks.

Rogers mentioned that the Solar Farm dedication took place last Thursday. He said it was a good project for the city and could help control rates in the future.

He also said that a contract has been submitted for Mark Collie for Saturday night entertainment at the Picnic.

Rogers said that a leak had been discovered at the Virginia Ryan Strain Pool. Crews dug up and repaired the leak.

Rogers said that the new water well was producing over 1,000 gallons per minute and the contractor will install a 700 gallons per minute pump.

Luster said he would like the city to look into grants for a feasibility study for walking and bike trails. He said he also would like to see something done with the tennis courts.