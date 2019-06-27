After a review of water rates in surrounding towns, El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers suggested a first reading on new water rates at the July 1 meeting of the City Council.

The Council met on Monday, June 17, with Rogers, City Councilmen Cory Gayman, Nick Bland, Jim Luster and Mayor Brad True present along with City Clerk Kandi Baldwin present. Councilman Nathan Murrell was absent.

Rogers has proposed raising the minimum monthly water charge from $5.40 to $7.40 and the rate for 5,000 gal. from $17.75 to $21. Rogers recommended going ahead with the first increase and have the second increase implemented on Jan 1, 2020.

The council passed an ordinance to authorize the city to receive funding for a city taxi. Rogers said the application request was for $74,955.

Terri Soucek spoke in the public forum about her concern that her neighborhood was taken over by squatters. She wanted to know when the city is going to do something about it. Rogers said he would talk to the Police Chief.

Rogers gave the monthly reports for fire and police. The fire department had nine calls and the police department had 581.

Rogers mentioned he had talked to the Missouri Department of Conservation about the Nine Wonders Lake Community Agreement Program. The conservation department is still interested. The program would reimburse the city at 75% if the improvements are directly related to fishing. Conservation will conduct a depth survey and stock survey. If the stock is not good, it will take four years before the lake can be open to the public for fishing. The walking trail is consistent with fishing, since a patron would have to use the trail to access the lake. Rogers is not certain when the application can be approved and stated it could take up to two or three years.

Rogers mentioned that the sidewalk contractor has been moving equipment in and setting up staging areas before work begins on the new sidewalk project.