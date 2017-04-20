We’re cleaning up El Dorado Springs and need YOUR help. The second annual “Clean-Up El Do” campaign is this Saturday. The local event coincides with the nationally recognized “Earth Day” event.

You too can organize a Spring City Clean Team. Volunteer teams average just 2-3 hours of work, but make a huge difference in our community. Gather friends, family or groups from your office, church, organization or club to participate.

Volunteer teams will meet at the Chamber of Commerce office, 1303 S. Hwy. 32 (intersection Highways 32 and 54) at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Donuts, coffee and juice provided will be provided by Woods Supermarket. Missouri Department of Conservation will loan gloves and MODOT will provide safety vests and trash pickers/grapplers for the day.

Paper, glass, cardboard and plastic recyclables may be dropped off in the recyling bins at Evans Drugs. From 9 am-1 pm light duty tires will also be accepted at the Chamber lot on April 22. The first ten tires are free, tires 11-20 will be a $1 charge, every tire thereafter is a $2 charge. Additional fees apply to larger tires.

If you need assistance moving items to the curb, brush removed, limbs trimmed please contact the Chamber. Make sure all trash is curbside for city wide bulk trash pick up the week after clean-up. No batteries, wet paint or Freon items accepted in bulk pick up.

Last year’s efforts were a huge success. Volunteer Spring City Clean Teams mobilized to impact miles of streets, sidewalks and properties, assisting community members with projects and tasks to make El Dorado Springs a cleaner community.

If you can’t help clean up you may make a donation to help cover costs incurred with clean up and recycling. Donations can be made to the Chamber of Commerce.

If you need clean-up assistance or would like to register your Spring City Clean Team please contact the Chamber of Commerce, (417) 876-4154 Monday through Friday 9 am-12 noon or email director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com for more information.