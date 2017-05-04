During the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting, Monday, May 1, City Manager Bruce Rogers told the council that the Police Department has over 100 firearms that can be sold. He said that the weapons were either donated, found property or seized property and all of them that needed judicial authorization have been cleared by the court in Stockton. Rogers mentioned having a surplus auction later in the year. Rogers said, “We need to dispense with these. The money made from the auction will be used for improvements at the Police Department.” The council took no action.

Present for the meeting were Rogers, Mayor Brad True and Councilmen Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin.

The council heard from Tom Hardwick, vice president of business development for MC Power companies in Lee’s Summit. MCPower is to build a 3.2 Megawatt Solar Farm on land in the El Dorado Springs Industrial Park that the city will sell. The energy generated at the El Dorado Springs facility would be sold to the pool the city buys from, but used here by our residents.

El Dorado Springs will be the tenth city in Missouri to have a Solar Farm. Hardwick said that other cities believe these farms to be an economic catalyst. He said that a big advantage to solar power is that the costs for next 25 years remain stable once the farm is built. Other energy sources have much more fluctuation.

Rogers said that the city will have no maintenance obligations on the facility.

The council asked several questions of Hardwick. R. Bland asked if there had been vandalism problems. Hardwick said that there hadn’t been at other facilities. Baldwin asked if the units would be stationary or moving units. Hardwick said the panels are fixed. Rogers asked if the Federal Aviation Administration glare studies had been completed, Hardwick said they had been submitted to the state and preliminary approval had be granted.

Luster asked if the units created any noise. Hardwick said they do, but the hum it makes can’t be heard over 30 feet away. Luster asked if the arrangement the city is making would prohibit an individual from installing a solar system on their house. Hardwick said no. He said the state net metering law would be more of a reason not to proceed at home.

The council unanimously approved an interconnection and operating agreement with MCPower LLC for a Solar Energy Farm.

The city voted to apply for the annual Taxi Grant from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The city is requesting funding for a new taxi this year.

The council voted to hire Ron Alumbaugh as the announcer for the 2017 El Dorado Springs Picnic for $800.

They also voted to hire Professional Sound and Lighting for the Picnic for $3,400.

During the Public Forum, El Dorado Spring Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough said that the City Wide Clean-up had been rained out for two weekends but a brush clean-up crew did manage to do some work on May 1 on about 11 properties that had asked for assistance.

Tough also invited the council to the National Day of Prayer Breakfast at the ElDo Youth Center at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Rogers said the pool would be painted before it opens.