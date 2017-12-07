The El Dorado Springs City Council heard updates on the substation, water tower and the deep water well at their Monday, Dec. 4, meeting.

All council members were present: Mayor Brad True, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin. City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Lisa Allison were also present.

The council tabled a petition to close and vacate an alley running east/west between 305 and 301 N. Main and approved a resolution adopting a planning commission recommendation on a zoning district change on Allison Road to build a mini storage.

The council approved a resolution approving a bid for drilling a new deep well. The bids were opened last Thursday with Southard in Joplin getting the bid for $364,575.

In his City Manager’s report Rogers said that the transformer for the new substation had been delivered and was now on the pad. He said the water tower by the nursing home had been painted inside and out. He said the only thing left was to disinfect the inside to get it ready for filling.

Rogers said the sound system had been installed in the Park and the city wanted to thank the Opera House Arts Council and Frank and Ida Lambrecht. He said that currently three speakers were being used.

Rogers also said that there is a basketball tournament scheduled for January and one in February. He said it was more and more difficult to get teams to participant and the tournaments are important events for the city helping provide funds to run the Civic Center.