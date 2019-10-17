The El Dorado Springs City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in City Hall.

Mayor Pro-Tem Cory Gayman led the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members present were Mayor Pro-Tem Cory Gayman, Council Members Jim Luster, Nick Bland and Nathan Murrell.

Personnel present were City Manager, Bruce Rogers and Kandi Baldwin, City Clerk.

Stephen Buus was present from the media.

On a motion by Luster, seconded by Bland, the Council voted unanimously to approve the minutes of the Sept. 16, 2019 regular meeting. “Yes” votes were Luster, Bland, Murrell and Gayman.

Rogers went over the monthly reports from the Fire and Police Departments in reports and communications. Rogers also mentioned a letter written to the Council from Michael Dozler commending two officers of the El Dorado Springs Police Department for the aid his brother received. Officers Chance Cyr and Dustin Dodson were on scene where his brother had a heart attack. Dozler recommends these two officers be recognized for a job well done. Luster asked if these two have been commended yet, Rogers said not yet.

No one spoke during public forum. However Rogers wanted to give Glenda Baker, who was present, a form for sidewalk repairs. This is a program the City has when a homeowner wants help with sidewalk repairs. The homeowner must pay for the concrete and the City provides the labor. Rogers gave a copy of the guidelines to the Council. Gayman asked if there are limits and how do we get the word out. Rogers stated when it first came out it was advertised. City workers also have contacted property owners that have bad sidewalks. Rogers also stated if the City feels the sidewalk needs to be replaced and the homeowner does not want to participate, the City has the authority to complete the work and send the homeowner the bill. This program helps reduce the costs for the homeowner. Baker mentioned the sidewalk on Hainline leading to the cemetery can hardly be seen. Rogers also mentioned this program is limited to existing sidewalks.

BILL NO. 19-05, ORDINANCE 1921; AN ORDINANCE AMENDING APPROPRIATIONS IN ALL FUNDS OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, was presented and read in full for the first reading. Rogers stated this is a standard ordinance that is done at the end of the budget year to ensure compliance with State statutes.

BILL NO. 19-05, ORDINANCE 1921; AN ORDINANCE AMENDING APPROPRIATIONS IN ALL FUNDS OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, was presented and read by title only for the second and final reading. On a motion by Murrell, seconded by Bland, the Council voted to unanimously to approve the ordinance on the second and final reading. “Yes” vote were Luster, Bland, Murrell and Gayman.

BILL NO. 19-06, ORDINANCE 1922; AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A COMPREHENSIVE BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 FOR THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, was presented and read in full for the first reading. Rogers explained the budget to the Council and said he is recommending a 1 1⁄2% cost of living increase which is included in the proposed budget. Murrell asked if once the budget is approved, does the City stick to that. Rogers says it is a spending plan. Changes can be made. Any change that increases expenditures needs Council approval. Gayman asked about the wheel loader that was requested. Rogers stated it gets used every day. The current one is 16 years old and was purchased new. On a motion by Luster, seconded by Bland, the Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance on the first reading. “Yes” votes were Luster, Bland, Murrell and Gayman.

BILL NO. 19-06, ORDINANCE 1922; AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A COMPREHENSIVE BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 FOR THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, was presented and read by title only for the second and final reading. On a motion by Luster, seconded by Bland, the Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance on the second and final reading. “Yes” votes were Luster, Bland, Murrell and Gayman.

During the City Manager report, Rogers mentioned the Fire Department held their Junior Firefighter Day on Saturday, Oct. 5. Fire Chief Bob Floyd told Rogers the attendance was around 160 kids, some less than what they were expecting. Gayman said it was an excellent program and it was good for the kids to be able to talk with the firemen. Luster stated it was a fantastic event and the Fire Department should be commended for a great job. Rogers stated Floyd already knows of some changes he wants to make for next year.

Rogers mentioned he met with the sidewalk engineers last Friday to go over the Substantial Completion project. He said there are minor things that need to be addressed. The State made it’s inspection and it all met the specifications. A.T. Urban is in the process of wrapping it all up. Murrell asked about the crosswalk at Hwy 54 and Park, if it was working and Rogers stated yes it was. The contractor has to come in and paint the crosswalks on the roadway.

Rogers said the Department of Conservation (DOC) has checked the PH at the Lake at Nine Wonders and have done the depth survey, which was 12 feet at the deepest. Rogers stated it could take up to 2 years before anything would be approved. The DOC still needs to sample fish out of the lake to make sure there’s no contamination. Any improvements made by the City at the area will not count until the DOC approves the project. Gayman recommend a sign be put up and maybe some gravel for the parking lot. Also keep it mowed down so people can go in and fish if they want or walk around the lake. Gayman asked Rogers to put together a package of what this might cost.

Rogers informed the Council that Police Chief Schiereck received a grant in the amount of $4,214, to pay for maintenance of the live scan fingerprint system for 1 year. The system transfers records to the Criminal Records Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Rogers also mentioned the full time position for the Police Department still has not been filled and Officer Chance Cyr has turned in notice to go to part time status as of October 17t, due to him opening up his own business.

During the Mayor Council report, Gayman mentioned they are waiting for one more application to come in for interest in the open Council position. He stated they hope to have a new Councilman by next meeting. Gayman asked Rogers if he had spoken to the Street Department about not blowing the lawn clippings in the roadway, Rogers stated he had. Gayman also mentioned the sprinklers were on at the park over the weekend when it was raining and recommend the timers be changed on them. Gayman asked Rogers about the no truck parking on Main Street on the West side of the street. Rogers stated that is not regular truck parking, that is meant for delivery trucks. Rogers said he is still waiting on MoDOT to get back with him about the questions he had previously about the parking on Main Street. Gayman asked if there was a possibility of a 4-way stop at Main and Spring. Rogers said MoDOT would have to be contacted about that since it is a State Highway.

Luster wanted to commend City Manger Bruce Rogers on a balanced budget. Feels he does an excellent job and he appreciates all the work in preparing the budget. Luster recommends Rogers draft a letter from the City Council on efforts of the Police Officers that helped Michael Dozler’s brother, to recognize their work.

At 6:35 p.m., on a motion by Luster, seconded by Murrell the Council voted unanimously to adjourn.