An early morning cup of coffee was likely a lifesaver for two men in El Dorado Springs.

El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Owen Elliott said that Karen Schwalm, a next door neighbor, walked out on her deck about 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, “the way I understood it, with a cup of coffee and happened to look over there and, oh my God, the back of the house is on fire.”

The fire was at 203 South Forrest, next door south to where Sis Jackson lived.

“So Karen ran over and was assisting Paul Knapp, the older Knapp, out and the fire department had been called. That was about 4:15 a.m.”

“Ben Francis was one of the first ones to get there at 4:18. He radioed back that there were wires on the ground. There was somebody in it. That information went out on another page.”

“Ben Francis and Karen got the younger Knapp out.

The fire chief reported there was another fire at 3:34 a.m. on Nov. 23 in a mobile home owned by Norma Manzel. Chief Elliott said, “We got it fortunately without a whole lot of damage.”

“I can’t tell you a whole lot more than that because it is under investigation.”

The cause of the Knapp fire is undetermined. The house was a total loss and is totally gone now.