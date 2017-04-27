PARTY TIME – Cory and Morley Gayman arrive at the Daddy – Daughter Masquerade Ball on Saturday, April 22 at the El Do Youth Center. This year’s event was the fifth held at the Youth Center. One hundred ninety guests were greeted at the door by Princesses Paige Esry and Kelsey Thomas. The evening included a DJ, photos and treats.

Youth Center Director Kim Cox said, “This is our most popular event of the year and it continues to grow. I honestly think that it is a great chance for dads to do something with their daughters. There just isn’t that many family friendly events.”