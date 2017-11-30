The El Dorado Springs Holiday Home contest registration deadline is next Tuesday, Dec. 5. Contact the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce at 876-4154 or email director@ElDoradoSpringsChamberofCommerce.com Remember the Chamber office is only staffed mornings – 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Judging will be done Dec. 7 and 8 then the Chamber will get the list of winners to the newspaper to run the week of Dec. 11. Judges will consider lights, decorations, music and other elements.

Prizes, provided by the City of El Dorado Springs, will be: Grand Prize – $150, First Place – 75. Second Place – $50. Third Place -$25 – totaling $300 in utility credits for contest winners.

Contest winners from the previous year cannot win the same award the next year. Winners must keep their holiday decorations lit through Christmas day.