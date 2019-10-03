Dean “Leon” Dwerlkotte. 65. passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday. Sept. 24, 2019.

Dean “Leon” was born June 24, 1954. in Marysville, KS, the youngest of six children born to Sylvis and Nadine (Oswalt) Dwerlkotte.

Leon attended St. Gregory’s Parochial School in Marysville. His parents divorced when he was six years old. He lived with his father in Blue Rapids, KS and Beatrice, NE. He later moved to Columbus, OH. and lived with his aunt and uncle, Ida and Bernie Lachowsky, attending and graduating from the Diocese Catholic School in 1968. He returned to Kansas City and lived with his mother and step-dad, attending 2 years of high school in North Kansas City. He later moved to Stockton and lived with his sister and brother-in-law; graduating from Stockton High School in 1972.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1972; with overseas tours in Vietnam and Germany. He was honorably discharged in February 1976 and later re-enlisted in October 1976 proudly serving our country for an additional four years; again honorably discharged in October 1980. He served as a Military Police for 7 years and 11 months and ADA short range Missile Crewman; receiving National Defense Service Medals, Good Conduct Medals, Expert Badge with M-16 Rifle and .45 Cal Pistols Bars.

Leon attended Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, CO, earning a degree in criminal justice. After leaving the service, he worked for Union Pacific Railroad for a short time and as a Deputy Sheriff for Oskaloosa County, KS. He returned back to Cedar County in the summer of 1981.

On Sept. 6, 1981, Leon met the love of his life, Jan Elizabeth Cargill. They later married on March 14, 1983. This union was blessed with a son, Adam Lewis, and a daughter, Anneliese Elizabeth.

Leon worked a few jobs in Stockton; he drove a feed truck for Golden State Distillers, a gas station attendant at Richard’s ’66 Station, as a meat cutter at T & W Supermarket and a produce manager at Woods Supermarket. He also attended Draughn’s Business School earning a degree in computer programming. In March 1991, Leon got the opportunity to serve our community as a dispatcher for the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. While working midnights, he attended classes at Nevada through MSSC and earned his 120 hour degree in law enforcement.

In August of 1992, his status changed to part time deputy; which was a step in the direction of the job he so passionately loved. Soon after he became a full time commissioned Cedar County Deputy. He later received training as a D.A.R.E. Officer. He taught D.A.R.E. to children in the El Dorado Christian School, Everton, Dadeville and Stockton Schools and later in the Morrisville and Halfway Schools. He enjoyed teaching the kids about drug awareness; and since no one can pronounce his last name, all the kids called him “Deputy Leon”.

Leon left the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in September 2007 and went to work at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in October 2007, where he proudly served as a Deputy Sheriff. In 2012, Leon pursued the position of Cedar County Sheriff. On August 7th Leon beat out his opponent and in November won the position of sheriff. Leon took office as Cedar County Sheriff on January 1, 2013; a position he was very proud to be in.

Unfortunately, by a small margin, he did not get re-elected and returned back to Polk County as a Deputy in January of 2017. Leon loved his job and serving both counties. He was very dedicated to those he protected and served; making an impact on many. Always treating everyone fairly; gaining respect from all that knew him. He touched many lives in positive ways.

Leon was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 5525; All State Post Commander in 1992 and a member of the Stockton Masonic Lodge #283.

Preceding him in death are his dad; mom; step-dad’s Richard Huschke and Melvin Chance; a brother, Allen Dwerlkotte; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Jim Vanskike; brother, James Dwerlkotte, and niece, Lori Jean Dwerlkotte and niece, Karen Dwerlkotte-Ray .

Left to mourn his loss are his wife of 36 1⁄2 years, Jan, of the home; son, Adam, and wife, Brianna, of Raymore; daughter, Anneliese, and husband, Ryan Smith of Little Elm, Texas; five grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Adison, Alyvia and Allyse Dwerlkotte and Jack and Emma Smith. A sister, Margaret Trim, Springhill, Kansas and a brother, David Dwerlkotte, Stockton. Father and mother-in-law, Ivan and Beulah Cargill; brothers-in-law, Alan Cargill all of Stockton, Mark Cargill of Reno, Nevada; a sister-in-law Kelly Hays, Stockton. An Aunt and Uncle, Barbara Joyce and Clyde Huddle, Humansville and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.

Leon was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation held on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Bland-Brumback Funeral home in Stockton. Funeral services on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Stockton High School with burial in the Stockton Cemetery.