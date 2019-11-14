Travis L. Bryson, 45, El Dorado Springs, died Saturday evening as the result of his eastbound 1997 Chevrolet Suburban striking a deer at 7:15 p.m. on Hwy. 54 two miles west of El Dorado Springs, according to the report by Trooper A. R. Torbeck assisted by Trooper A. M. Jeffreys.

The report said that Mr. Bryson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, struck a deer, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene.

Mr. Bryson was pronounced at 2055 hours at Cedar County Memorial Hospital by Dr. Robert Hockman.

He was the athletic director at El Dorado Christian School where he was also a teacher, coach and student council leader and did maintenance work.

He leaves a wife, Kelly, and three daughters – Isabelle, Olivia and Sophie.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Church of God (Holiness). Services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the church.