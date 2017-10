NUT RUN WINNERS – Two runners from Evans Drug went to the Nut Run in Stockton Saturday morning and brought home the top hardware. Brooke Beaty took first in the women’s 10 K and Kevin McCullough finished 1st in the men’s 5 K race. Brooke plans to run a full marathon (26.2 miles) later this fall. Kevin says, “Been there. Done that. No mas.”