The EHS Alumni Association’s annual meeting this year will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, in the Wayside Inn Museum downtown El Dorado Springs.

The Museum’s front door will be open, as well as the back door where there are no stairs.

Parking spots will be posted for attendee’s convenience. Tours of the Museum and the Alumni/Veterans Annex will be held afterward.

For more information, please contact Lana Wilson, president at 417/321-4256 or any of the other Association officers.