The ElDo Youth Center is having a 50/50 raffle to raise money to complete the Youth Center kitchen. Tickets are on sale now at the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Mike & Joe’s, and the ElDo Youth Center (between 4-6 p.m., Monday-Friday only). $1 = 1 ticket, $5 = 7 tickets, $20 = 30 tickets.

The winner will be drawn at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. The winner will receive 50% of all money raised.