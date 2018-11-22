You can get in the holiday spirit.

Participate in the Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Contestants decorate their homes for the opportunity to win a part of $300 in utility credits from the City of El Dorado Springs.

You must live inside the city limits to participate. Register your property by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 5. Contact the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce to register your home for the contest by calling (417) 876-4154 or email the chamber at director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com.

Judging will be on the evenings of Thursday, December 6 and Friday, Dec. 7. If you are a winner, you must agree to leave you decorations lighted until Christmas.