CHRISTMAS BASKETS: A WORK IN PROGRESS – Volunteers at the ElDo Youth Center organize the donated goods for the yearly El Dorado Springs Community Christmas Baskets. The program is no longer taking individual food donations. The money collected will be used to buy most of the perishable goods that round out the Christmas dinner for recipients. The baskets will be assembled at the First Baptist Church on Dec. 15, with basket delivery and pick-up scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Christmas Basket program is organized by the Ministerial Alliance.