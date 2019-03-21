Fashion with Compassion’s 5th Annual Girl’s Night Out begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Camp Galilee in El Dorado Springs. Tickets are on sale for $25 each or $175 for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased online at wingsrefuge.com or at Evans Drug in Stockton and El Dorado Springs and at Shannon Real Estate and Auction.

The Fashion with Compassion event highlights a fashion show and purse auction. Designer hand bags and purses will be auctioned both silent and live. Local clothing boutiques will be modeling their new spring fashion.

The ARC of Hope Program helps women and children who are overcoming the devastating events of domestic violence. One in four women experience domestic violence and in 40% of these cases children witness the violence. Many of these women cannot get out of their situation without help. The ARC of Hope provides a safe and nurturing environment for women to get back on their feet and their kids to feel safe and loved. Their moto is “helping kids one mom at a time.”