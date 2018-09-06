CHAMBER HOSTS RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW BUSINESS –The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted and ribbon cutting for Fiddlestix, a home décor store, located at 1218 South Main Street.

Present for the ceremony were (from left) Jordan Payne, Joshua Horne, owner-Tamara White, Travis Farran, owner- Barbara McGinnis, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough, Andrew Toeppe, Brtiny Smith, Chamber of Commerce Executive Secretary Jennifer Saderstrum, Debbie Floyd and Vicki Hillsman.