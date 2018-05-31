El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Owen Elliot told the city council at their regular meeting Monday, May 21, that he plans to retire from the job on July 1 of this year. Elliot has been with the Fire Department for 48 years and has been chief for the last 12. Elliot is hoping to stay part-time to handle paperwork until someone is trained.

Council members Mayor Brad True, Randy Bland, Jimmy Luster and Jerry Baldwin were present as were City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Lisa Allison. Council member Nick Bland was absent.

The council approved on the first and second reading bill No, 18-05 ordinance 1909 providing for submission of a proposal to the qualified voters of the city for their approval at the primary election called and to be held in the city on the 7th day of August, 2018,to continue application and collection of the local sales tax on the titling of motor vehicles, trailers, boats and outboard motors that were purchased from a source other than a licensed Missouri dealer Rogers explained that the tax is currently in place where a buyer pays sales tax on the purchase even if bought out of state. The State of Missouri is requiring the issue to be voted on by the citizens in order for it to continue on out of state purchases, The city receives $12,000 – $15,000 per year from this tax.

Rogers said the new well casing has been installed and grouted, Next the bottom of the well will be drilled out and the pump installed and run for two days to check the recharge rate. The new well will have sulfur and iron in the water, the same as the other wells in town.

Rogers reminded everyone the solar fame dedication is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 31.

Rogers expressed the city’s thanks to Paul Miller for donating eight dump load trucks of soil to the city.