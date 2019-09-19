Join the fun at the Stoney Creek and Walnut Creek Amish School fundraiser at Fair Haven Park on Friday, Sept. 20.

From 4 – 7 p.m. enjoy a dinner of deep fat fried fish and southern style hush puppies, baked beans and cole slaw along with homemade bread and butter. Dessert features freshly cranked ice cream and homemade pies.

All this for a free-will donation.

There will be lots of seating under the 40 x 40 tent

The fundraiser is located in the Fair Haven Park on Hwy C, 8 miles north of Walker,.

For more info contact Leroy at 417/432-1062