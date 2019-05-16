Armed Forces Day, May 18, is a day to honor Americans currently serving in the five branches of the U.S. military as well as the National Guard and Reserve units.

Led by President Harry S. Truman to establish a single day for Americans to thank the nation’s military members for their service to our country, Armed Forces Day was created on August 31, 1949 following the unification of the armed forces under the U.S. Department of Defense. First observed on May 20, 1950, the day was designed to replace separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard Days, but the separate days are still often observed, particularly within the respective services.

Please join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in honoring our military on May 18, 2019, by flying the flag, weather permitting, and wearing patriotic colors.

Please take the time to personally thank the men and women serving our country.