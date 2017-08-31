BIG JOB – Work continues on refurbishing the out-door movie screen on 54 Hwy. for the event scheduled for Thursday, Sept.7. In addition to the fresh coat of paint on the screen, the grass will be mowed and de-chiggered.

The venue, that hasn’t had a movie projected on it in about 30 years, is being readied for live streaming of the first NFL game of the season, the Chiefs vs the Patriots.

The property, owned by Harold Fugate, is behind the Fugate Moors dealership on Hwy. 54. Photo courtesy of Tate Thoreson