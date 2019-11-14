DRESSED AND READY TO GO – Downtown El Dorado Springs is getting ready for the annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Star Spangled Christmas, in honor of the local VFW’s 100 anniversary, will feature Abigail Batson performing the Star Spangled Banner as the lead Color Guard arrives at Main and Spring Street. Please remove your cap and place your hand over your heart as the National Anthem is being performed and the flag passes by.