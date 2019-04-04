Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 4, to hear Robin’s Hood, a group of Southwest Missouri musicians, who’ve been performing together for over four years. Robin Braun of Monett is their primary vocalist, Micah Miller of Monett on guitar and vocals, Dr Sam Watts on keyboards, and guest percussionist Ron Alumbaugh. Then enjoy playing jazz and blues as well as light rock and Christian tunes.

They have performed in various places throughout Southwest Missouri and are looking forward to providing musical entertainment for you at the Opera House in downtown El Dorado Springs on Thursday night, April 4. Show starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $7. Mark your calendars and plan on a night of great entertainment.