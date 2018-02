EAGLES AUXILIARY DONATES $5,000 – The El Dorado Springs Senior Center received $5,000 from the Eagles Auxiliary on Wed. Jan 24. The gift is to be used for Center’s kitchen renovation. Pictured are: (from left) Eagle Nancy Moore, Eagle Kathy Wilkinson, Eagle Barta Anderson, Senior Center Board Member and Eagle Maretta Smith, Senior Center Board Member and Eagle Connie Suitor, Eagles Auxiliary President Deanna Johnson, Senior Center Head Cook and Eagle Margaret Rector, Senior Center Board Member Dorothy Foster, Senior Board Member Lois Herbst, Senior Center Board Member Melody Wilson, Senior Center Board Member Shirley Simmons, Senior Center Board Member Bo Simmons and Senior Center Board Member John Fowler.