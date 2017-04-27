SHOW AND TELL ON FLAG ETIQUETTE – On Tuesday evening, four Girl Scout troops got a front row seat on how to respect and handle the nation’s flag courtesy of Donnie Allen (left) and Tim Bartkoski (right) of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 257. First the two showed the girls and their leaders how to unfold the flag and run it up the flagpole. While the flag was up, they led them in the Pledge of Allegiance. Then they showed them how to take the flag down and refold it. Then the class moved inside the ElDo Youth Center where the two told the troops that the flag must never be allowed to touch the ground. They told the girls that the proper way to dispose of a worn out flag is in a burning ceremony in a pit. Girl Scout Troops present for the lesson were Daisy Troop #60058, Brownie Troop #10487, Junior Troop #10861 and Cadette Troop #70508.