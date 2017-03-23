Who: All Children in the El Dorado Springs R2 School District who will be five years of age on or before July 31st, 2017.

What: *Registration for the 2017-2018 kindergarten class.

*School nurse, Johnna Boch, will check immunization records.

*Mrs. Whalen, our school counselor, will register your child for kindergarten screening.

*Summer school sign-up will be available.

*Children will meet the kindergarten teachers, tour the kindergarten classrooms, visit the music room, art room, library and take a ride on a school bus.

When: Thursday, April 13. Children whose last name begins with letters A-L will meet from 5:30-6:30, and children whose last name begins with the letters M-Z will meet from 6:45-7:45.

Where: Elementary cafeteria.

Please bring the following to the Elementary Office any school day prior to Kindergarten Roundup between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. We will make copies and return originals to you. This will help to make the lines shorter on the night of Kindergarten Roundup.

1. State issue birth certificate. (The one issued from the hospital will not work.) For more information about birth certificates, contact the health department at 876-5477.

2. Immunization records

3. Enclosed Enrollment Form

4. Proof of residency

Please reserve this time for your upcoming kindergartener. For questions, please contact the Elementary Office at 876-3112.