Please participate in the Spring City Spooktacular. We need businesses and organizations to participate, offering our local children a safe place to trick-or-treat.
Create good-will for your business, hand out candy to children plus it’s an opportunity to distribute promotional items/coupons to parents, influencing your prospective customers while participating in a fantastic community event.
Decorate your table/area, event starts at 5:30 p.m. (till approximately 7:30 p.m.) Dress up, have fun. Best business/organization booth area prize is now $100.
NHS Spring Park Community Building Haunted House (upstairs); Luminary Trail – Spring Basin to the “Chamber of Horrors” Haunted House; Children’s activities, kids costume contests, carved pumpkin contest. Plus: Giant decorations, wafting fog, ghouls, spooky theme music and more.
Please contact Jackson Tough – Chamber CEO at 876-4154, Paula Newman – Spooktacular Committee at 296-5990 or just email the chamber at director@eldoradospringschamber.com.
Thursday, Oct. 31, Spring City Spooktacular
The Halloween Eve Event Includes:
NHS “Chamber of Horrors” Spring Park Community Building Haunted House (upstairs).
Luminary Trail – Spring Basin to Haunted House.
Children’s activities, kids costume contests, carved pumpkin contest.
Plus: wafting fog through the park, ghouls, spooky theme music and much more.
Best business/organization booth area prize is $100.
