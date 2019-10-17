Please participate in the Spring City Spooktacular. We need businesses and organizations to participate, offering our local children a safe place to trick-or-treat.

Create good-will for your business, hand out candy to children plus it’s an opportunity to distribute promotional items/coupons to parents, influencing your prospective customers while participating in a fantastic community event.

Decorate your table/area, event starts at 5:30 p.m. (till approximately 7:30 p.m.) Dress up, have fun. Best business/organization booth area prize is now $100.

NHS Spring Park Community Building Haunted House (upstairs); Luminary Trail – Spring Basin to the “Chamber of Horrors” Haunted House; Children’s activities, kids costume contests, carved pumpkin contest. Plus: Giant decorations, wafting fog, ghouls, spooky theme music and more.

Please contact Jackson Tough – Chamber CEO at 876-4154, Paula Newman – Spooktacular Committee at 296-5990 or just email the chamber at director@eldoradospringschamber.com.

Thursday, Oct. 31, Spring City Spooktacular

The Halloween Eve Event Includes:

NHS “Chamber of Horrors” Spring Park Community Building Haunted House (upstairs).

Luminary Trail – Spring Basin to Haunted House.

Children’s activities, kids costume contests, carved pumpkin contest.

Plus: wafting fog through the park, ghouls, spooky theme music and much more.

Best business/organization booth area prize is $100.